Celebrating Five Years of Action [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad – Today marks five years since the adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals. During the UN Sustainable Development Summit in 2015, all UN member states endorsed an agenda that provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for all people and the planet.

Whether eliminating poverty and hunger, promoting equality and education, or addressing some of the planet’s most pressing issues on health, climate change, peace and economic growth, the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), also known as the Global Goals, are a universal call to action through a global partnership.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the realization of the Global Goals has never been more challenging, nor have the stakes been higher. Yet, by exposing the immense fragility of our world, the pandemic has also put into focus the need for a worldwide collective effort.

“The United Nations is here to support and assist the government and all people in Iraq in achieving its SDGs, in line with Iraq’s vision 2030,” Irena Vojáčková-Sollorano, UN Resident Coordinator for Iraq said, adding, “It is a day to remind us that Goals such as 1: No Poverty, 3: Good Health and Well-being, 13: Climate Action, and 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions are equally valid and give future generations a chance to live in peace and harmony, leaving no one behind.”

