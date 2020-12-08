CCCM Cluster Iraq: Technical guidance on Informal Site definition (September 2020)

This document defines site typologies in Iraq where IDPs are hosted, being formal and informal sites. It distinguishes between two different types of informal site: informal settlements and informal collective centres and defines different characteristics (attributes) that these sites may have e.g. pre-existing management, shelter type, population type, population density, geographic context, ownership, duration, which can be used to help inform design of humanitarian interventions.

The note is based on and updates previously issued site definitions used in Iraq. Including: “CCCM Iraq IDP Site Typologies & Duties and Responsibilities, August 2015” and “CCCM Iraq HRP Guidelines 2016: A liveable environment for communities displaced in temporary settlement, March 2016”. It references and complements “Iraq CCCM Cluster Strategy for Transitional Support for Informal Sites, November 2019”. It also draws on global guidance, and was reviewed by members of the CCCM Cluster’s Informal Sites Technical Working Group, and the Shelter Cluster in Iraq.

1. Site typologies

In Iraq, a distinction is made between formal and informal IDP sites.

Formal site (e.g. formal camp):

Site intentionally built or modified to host people

Government formally recognizes the site and is responsible for its administration, often supported by humanitarian organizations for its management.

Government and humanitarian organizations provide basic services, infrastructure, and assistance

Informal sites: