Iraq
CCCM Cluster Iraq: Technical guidance on Informal Site definition (September 2020)
This document defines site typologies in Iraq where IDPs are hosted, being formal and informal sites. It distinguishes between two different types of informal site: informal settlements and informal collective centres and defines different characteristics (attributes) that these sites may have e.g. pre-existing management, shelter type, population type, population density, geographic context, ownership, duration, which can be used to help inform design of humanitarian interventions.
The note is based on and updates previously issued site definitions used in Iraq. Including: “CCCM Iraq IDP Site Typologies & Duties and Responsibilities, August 2015” and “CCCM Iraq HRP Guidelines 2016: A liveable environment for communities displaced in temporary settlement, March 2016”. It references and complements “Iraq CCCM Cluster Strategy for Transitional Support for Informal Sites, November 2019”. It also draws on global guidance, and was reviewed by members of the CCCM Cluster’s Informal Sites Technical Working Group, and the Shelter Cluster in Iraq.
1. Site typologies
In Iraq, a distinction is made between formal and informal IDP sites.
Formal site (e.g. formal camp):
- Site intentionally built or modified to host people
- Government formally recognizes the site and is responsible for its administration, often supported by humanitarian organizations for its management.
- Government and humanitarian organizations provide basic services, infrastructure, and assistance
Informal sites:
- Site where more than 5 displaced households have settled collectively
- Sites not built to accommodate people, but serving that purpose, set up on state-owned or private land/buildings
- IDP families are living in the site as a group, possibly with shared leadership
- Shelter is sub-standard (critical shelter) e.g. tents, improvised shelters, unfinished buildings, or buildings not meant for living in e.g. schools, mosques
- Facilities in the site are likely sub-standard. Families share basic public/communal services and facilities, e.g. WASH facilities.
- Government authorities have not assumed responsibility for management and administration
- Services and assistance are delivered collectively, and even if available are not provided regularly
- Land use is conflicting, or not in line with, the land use for the location as defined by approved urban master plans and/or detailed plans, if any
- Degraded urban environment