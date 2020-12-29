CCCM Cluster Iraq: Operational guidance on response to sudden camp closures & evictions - Actions in camps, during transfer, and in areas of returns or secondary displacement, December 2020

This document provides operational guidance and suggestion for CCCM and Protection actors in Iraq working in camps and in areas of returns or secondary displacement, in response to sudden closures or evictions from camps and/or informal settlements.1 The activities listed here are part of the Clusters’ strategies detailed in the Humanitarian Response Plans (HRPs) 2020/2021. The document envisages close operational coordination between camp management & protection actors in the camps, and with Protection Working Groups (PWG) at governorate level.