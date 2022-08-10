Iraq

Cash Working Group Iraq Minutes of the meeting 07.05.2022

Introduction and action points

  • Partners interested in being part of the IHF review committee, please contact CWG co-lead before 16th of June – COMPLETED: The review committee met last week
  • Partners to fill the excel sheet with their capacity to contribute to the rental market assessment before 19th of June – PENDING, deadline extended to 17th of July
  • Partners to submit their FTS reporting as soon as possible – Up till now only 2.6M – PENDING, there is still under-reporting. Partners are encouraged to report on FTS as soon as possible.
  • CWG to coordinate a guideline on exit strategy for CVA – PENDING, this will be done in the next weeks.

