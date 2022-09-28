Cash Working Group Iraq Meeting on MPCA Issues 11.09.2022

Integrated Socio-Economic Assessment Tool

What are the main challenges encountered while using the ISEA tool?

• Some questions can be manipulated during the data collection. Some interviewees could lie to get a higher score.

• Some questions are not culturally acceptable e.g. protection questions and some questions are hard to answer accurately e.g. food consumption.

• There is the perception that scoring system can be biased towards a specific group as for instance bigger families.

• Washington group questions on disability do not necessarily capture real disabilities. Suggestion to strengthen the verification of disabilities.

• Some organizations do not have experience with ISEA yet, but only with SEVAT.

• Problems in using the referral mechanism tool (either giving few eligible cases or none).

• Issues related with gathering consent for referrals through enumerators at assessment stage only. It is important that enumerators are trained on data protection.

Suggestions and best practices

• It is essential to thoroughly train the enumerators in the features of the questionnaire. The preparation should deal with cultural sensitivity, safeguarding, correct understanding of the questions and correct way to convey the message.

• In order to mitigate the risk of capturing biased data due to lies, it is important to have a check mechanism in place e.g. community committees that can provide insight on the community dynamics and context. It is also important to verify on spot the questions that can be visible.

• Family size does not directly affect the final scoring, the Proxy Means Test addresses these issues.

• Comment on disability questions was raised multiple times and it is something to consider while assessing HHs through the questionnaire. The questions are taken from a standard model, but they can also be complemented by enumerators for a better understanding of the question (in the question about vision impairments, we need to make sure we do not get answers on wearing glasses).

• The SEVAT is outdated, hence some biased results might have been obtained by organizations using the old tool. It is strongly encouraged to use only the ISEA because the SEVAT is built with very outdated data and it will give high level of errors.

• The referral mechanism tool does not work with SEVAT, but only with ISEA.

• The referral mechanism constitutes a way to easily identify linkages and eligibilities across sectors, but needs to be complemented by other referral tools such as service mapping, interagency forms and data sharing agreements.

• It is good practice when dealing with referrals to ask for consent once again after having it obtained at assessment stage, especially if some time has passed between the assessment and referral.

• As a kind reminder: CWG developed the MPCA harmonised guidelines where you can find a lot of info.

The guidelines are built and updated every year with feedback from partners. It is recommend to go through the guidelines because you can find some answers to these issues:

https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/operations/iraq/document/mpca-harmonised-guidelines2022