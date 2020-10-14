Cash Working Group (CWG) Iraq Prioritized Activities 2020

Background

Given the increased evidences showing the effectiveness of cash programming to strengthen sectorial and multi-sectorial strategies response to multiple needs of affected population, the humanitarian community has fully embraced Cash transfer as a modality to achieving humanitarian objectives in Iraq.

The effective and appropriate use of cash transfers requires strong coordination and communication with several stakeholders from different sectors, working groups and private sector engagement.

The baseline survey result, coupled with the one-one discussions held with partners at different levels; would help to identify priority deliverables for the CWG 2020 in line with the changing contexts. However, it is advisable to regularly review the work plan to ensure identified support areas are up-to-date and well captured to provide timely and quality support to the CWG community at both strategic and operational levels. Moreover, the CWG was fully occupied with COVID-19 planning and various related supports in the past five months which is more or less right after the survey was released. Thus, Majority of the CWG resource including time has been spent on COVID-19 related cash coordination and planning supports; this will continue to be the case during the remaining time of the year.

In general, the survey result shows that partners understand the role of CWG and its neutral position.

Partners have found that the CWG coordination and the support provided is helpful to bring actors together and to work on common challenges, enhance their capacity and; to support decision making process in the existing Humanitarian Response coordination system.