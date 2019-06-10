10 Jun 2019

Cash Working Group Assessment Tool Guidelines

GUIDELINES ON SCORING THE DATA DERIVED FROM THE VULNERABILITY ASSESSMENT TOOL

Data collected through the Vulnerability Assessment tool needs to be scored through a separate scoring tool, which shows eligible beneficiaries and how many months of assistance they are eligible for. The scoring tool is an Excel sheet with embedded regional proxy means testing formulas that predict household per capita consumption.

Note that the scoring tool should be shared with the minimum possible number of individuals within an organization - only those ultimately responsible for data analysis and scoring – this is done in order to avoid potential risks of formula manipulation and accidental changes to the formula indicators and their coefficients.

In order for the scoring tool to function properly, partners must follow specific steps while extracting the dataset from Kobo.

Follow the below steps to ensure that data is scored appropriately:
1. Before going to KoBo, make sure that the scoring tool (Excel file) is saved in a separate folder by itself (with no other documents present in the same folder).
2. In KoBo, download the data and make sure the export type is XLS, value and headers format is XLM values and headers and DO NOT TICK the box “Include groups in headers” as per the image below.
If these settings are not set correctly, the scoring tool will not work.

