Cash and voucher Assistance Guidance During COVID-19 | Recommendations, guidance, risk mitigation measures for cash response - Iraq, May 2020

Recommendations for the CWG partners in assessing HHs purchasing pattern, markets and financial service providers’ capacity; guidance for cash disbursement.

1. Introduction

The purpose of this document is to provide implementing partners a guidance to ensure continuity of CVA operations and safe delivery of cash in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Specifically, this document intends to provide advice on:

1) How to manage continuity of ongoing CVA operations during the outbreak

2) How to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during cash distribution

3) How to manage design of new CVAs/expansion of CVA activities during the outbreak

This document is a compilation of information from sources that currently are available in CaLP and relevant to the Iraqi context. This guidance is the revised version of the initial guidance that was prepared and shared in March,2020. Final version to this guidance will be made following lessons from the field and other countries. The final version of the guideline should be used as a reference by all partners that are implementing CVA during the COVID-19 outbreak.