CARE Endline Evaluation Survey: Zummar Sub-District – Ninawa Governorate, July 2020

Strengthening Access to Emergency Primary Health and Protection Services for Most- affected Vulnerable Returnees and Host Families in Ninewa Governorate, Zummar sub-district

With the objective of Increasing access to quality and equitable health care and protection services for vulnerable women, men, boys and girls conflict-affected populations in Zummar primary health care centre (PHCC), underserved and epidemic-prone communities and improving civic participation of local residents, CARE’s interventions targeted highly prioritized areas of Zummar surrounded villages and Zummar PHCC in need of rehabilitation as well as continuing to provide a variety of essential medicine and laboratory supplies for NCD treatment. The SRMH service package included medication (such as oxytocin ampoule, methergine vaginal tablet and suppositories) and medical consumables including suture materials, sterile and non-sterile gauze, gloves to meet needs of patients visiting Zummar PHCC through close collaboration with the Ninawa Directorate of Health (DoH) as the local authorities are currently overwhelmed by the scale of needs to enable affected populations to return home. The project also distributed dignity kits packages to GBV survivors, mainly, vulnerable women and adolescent girls based on pre identified criteria and continued to avail safe space for women and children. The provision of safe space allowed the female patients to concentrate on their medical consultations with the doctors at the PHCC and meaningfully participate in awareness sessions delivered by CARE at the free space within the PHCC without worrying about the safety of their children.

The endline evaluation seeks to analyze the endline values for key SRMH and protection indicators as stated in the project documents in the targeted areas and to assess, impact and effectiveness of programming to successfully track accomplishments of the project, relevance and sustainability of the project after the implementation through the usage of quantitative and qualitative data. The evaluation also looked into areas of success as well as challenges faced implementing activities in Zummar sub-district.