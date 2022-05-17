Canada reaffirms its commitment to Iraq’s stabilization with new CAD 10 million support [EN/AR]

Baghdad, 17 May 2022– The Government of Canada has pledged an additional CAD 10 million (approximately US$ 7.8 million) to support the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq as it works to accelerate stabilization efforts and boost sustainable livelihoods across western Anbar and Ninewa.

Canada’s generous contribution will be channelled through UNDP’s flagship programme, the Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS), established in 2015 to fast-track stabilization efforts in areas liberated from Daesh. To date, Canada has provided over US$ 39.6 million, including supporting UNDP’s COVID-19 response package to the Government of Iraq.

Focusing on young people and women, the funding will prioritize skills development and training, small grants for new enterprises and start-ups, and the rehabilitation of damaged houses to enable the safe and dignified return of hardest to return population groups.

With FFS transitioning in 2023, UNDP will also use the contribution to build the capacity of the Government of Iraq, allowing it to leverage existing structures and processes to ensure remaining needs are met quickly and to the highest standards.

“We are extremely grateful to the Government of Canada for this generous contribution which will safeguard the hard-won stabilization gains made since 2015. Our strong and continuous partnership will give women and young people greater financial independence by providing more jobs, more opportunities and practical skills training,” says UNDP Resident Representative in Iraq, Zena Ali Ahmad.

“The emphasis on building infrastructure and rebuilding homes that prioritize the needs of women and girls is equally important. Thanks to support from Canada and the international community, UNDP will continue to deliver at high speed, scale and quality,” adds Ms Ali Ahmad.

“The Funding Facility for Stabilization continues to deliver projects that are critical to supporting the transitions between humanitarian, peace, and development efforts in Iraq,” says the Canadian Ambassador to the Republic of Iraq, Gregory Galligan. “Canada’s latest contribution reinforces our commitment to stabilizing areas liberated from Daesh, and ensuring that gender equality is a cornerstone of those efforts.”

With the support of 30 partners and the Government of Iraq, the FFS has completed over 3,100 projects in areas liberated from Daesh. This has facilitated the dignified and safe return of over 4.8 million Iraqis to their communities of origin, where they hope to restart their lives.

