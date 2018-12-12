Camp Profiles: Diyala Governorate, Iraq (August 2018)
Summary
This profile provides an overview of conditions in Alwand 1 camp. Primary data was collected through 66 randomly sampled household surveys between 2 July and 7 August 2018. Findings are statistically representative at the camp level with a 90% confidence level and 10% margin of error, with target sample sizes based on population figures provided by camp managers. Additional information from camp managers has been used to support findings.