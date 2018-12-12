12 Dec 2018

Camp Profiles: Diyala Governorate, Iraq (August 2018)

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (7.69 MB)

Summary

This profile provides an overview of conditions in Alwand 1 camp. Primary data was collected through 66 randomly sampled household surveys between 2 July and 7 August 2018. Findings are statistically representative at the camp level with a 90% confidence level and 10% margin of error, with target sample sizes based on population figures provided by camp managers. Additional information from camp managers has been used to support findings.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

At global conference, students use ReliefWeb data to pitch to donors

110 participants.

20 minutes to prepare.

3 judges.

1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.