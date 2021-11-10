In-camp internally displaced person (IDP) camp profiling (28 October 2021)

Overall objective:

To enable effective humanitarian planning in line with the intentions of internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in IDP camps across Iraq.

Camp Profiling Research Questions:

What is the displacement profile of IDP households?

What is the average household demographic profile? (Number of members, age of members, sex of head of household, time since first displacement)

What are the protection needs and vulnerabilities amongst IDP households?

What are the multisectoral needs and living conditions of IDPs households?