Camp Departure Follow-up Survey: September 2019 - 19 January 2021 | Round 31

Overview

A Follow-Up Survey, jointly developed by the CCCM and Protection Clusters and the Iraq Information Centre (IIC), is conducted by the IIC with families leaving camps around 2 weeks after their departure, based on data provided by participating camp management agencies through the Camp Exit Survey. This dashboard presents an overview of the compiled data from all surveys conducted from their start in September 2019, to date. Data is indicative only to the number of people reached by the Iraq Information Center for follow-up calls. Needs represented are for families who have departed to out-of-camp locations.

An interactive version of this dashboard can be found here. An overview of protection concerns can be found here. All camp population trends here.

The full dataset including individual referrals can be requested by humanitarian partners from the CCCM Cluster. Contact: frahman@iom.int