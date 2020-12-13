Camp Departure Follow-up Survey: 14 October - 19 November 2020 (Update 2)

Overview

A Follow-Up Survey, jointly developed by the CCCM and Protection Clusters and the Iraq Information Centre (IIC), is conducted by the IIC with families around 2 weeks after their departure from camps. Calls are made based on contact details from the Camp Exit Survey conducted by participating camp management agencies as part of the camp departure process. Data is indicative only to the number of people reached by the IIC. Needs represented are for families who have departed to out-of-camp locations.

This dashboard shows an overview of data from camps that have suddenly closed. Update 2 covers 14 October to 19 November. It newly includes data from the Al Shams informal site (Diyala, 102 HH total departed), and the first data from Al Wand 2 (Diyala), HTC (Anbar), and Hamam Al Alil 2 (Ninewa) departures.