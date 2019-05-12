12 May 2019

Briefing note for Shelter and NFI Cluster partners in Iraq (Last update: 06 May 2019)

from ACTED, International Organization for Migration, Norwegian Refugee Council, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Shelter Cluster
Introduction

The outbreak of violence between Iraqi security forces and armed groups in January 2014 triggered eight significant waves of displacement: pre-June 2014, June-July 2014, August 2014, post September 2014, post April 2015, post March 2016, post 17 Oct. 2016 and July 2017 notably in Salah-Al-Din, Kirkuk, Anbar and Ninewa Governorates. After four years of war with ISIL, the Government of Iraq has declared victory against ISIL in December 2017. Iraq is now entering a new phase from addressing humanitarian and security concerns towards stabilization, recovery, resilience and sustainable development.
Meanwhile, almost 4.2 million people have returned to their areas of origin, but 1.8 million people remain in displacement , of which 480,000 still live in 132 formal camps . Although the number of IDPs has decreased between 2017 and 2018 due to the increase of returns, but the needs for shelter assistance are still very high. Almost 30 per cent of IDPs are in Ninewa Governorate, where some of the highest country-wide poverty rates exist.
The aim of this document is to introduce the work of the Shelter Cluster Iraq to new partners and colleagues. Feel free to reach out to the Shelter Cluster Team for further explanation.

International Organization for Migration:
