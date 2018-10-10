Baseline Report - Iraq: Women’s Participation Pilot Project

This baseline report outlines key findings from the assessment conducted by IOM and UNHCR on July 18 – 26, 2016 in Al-Karma and Al-Amal informal internally displaced persons (IDP) sites in Ankawa District of Erbil, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The assessment set out to map existing governance structures in Al-Karma and Al-Amal informal sites and learn how displaced men, women, and various at-risk groups, including adolescent girls and women currently participate in camp life and camp decision-making processes.

The assessment also examined the barriers and opportunities to increasing women’s participation in camp life and camp governance, and explored strategies that could facilitate this. Findings from this study which will be used in a learning document that will inform CCCM Global Cluster and the wider humanitarian system on how to improve women’s participation in camp governance structures and contribute to reduction in women and girls’ risks to GBV.