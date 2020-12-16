Baseline Assessment Report: WASH, Protection and SRHR support to IDPs and Returnees in Iraq 2020-2021, CARE

Executive Summary

Chamishko and Essyan IDP Camps

Community satisfaction rate with the water supply in the IDP camps was 61% in Chamishko and 64% in Essyan camps. The rest reported ‘not satisfied’ because of the low water supply especially during summertime, which the camp management attributes to the shortage of electricity during the season and due to illegal connections to the network by household that use it for irrigation and livestock. The water supplied during the summer (July, 2020) is measured at about 60 l/p/day in Chamishko and 135 l/p/day in Essyan compared to the minimum summer-time water supply recommended by the WASH Cluster at 80 l/p/day.

A pressing issue in both camps is that a large number of the household water tanks (73% in Chamishko and 50% in Essyan) are rusted beyond repair and need replacement, since they pose various health risks, as they are unable to clean the tanks. Water quality is not a major concern. Only 8% in Chamishko and 16% in Essyan complained about bad taste, color or contamination with visible impurities.

Toilets exist in all the households, 85% of them in Chamishko are fully functional, but in Essyan the number was lower, only 45% have fully functional toilets. Only 2% in Chamishko and 1% in Essyan stated that the toilets are non-usable, the remaining are partially functional they are in need in various repairs. At the time of the survey, the household itself was in charge of any necessary repairs to the toilets and sanitation facilities.

Bathrooms are available in the majority of the households but only 68% in Chamishko and 35% in Essyan considered their facilities to provide safe access to all genders, due to unavailability of water inside the toilet, non-functional lights and door locks.

Solid waste management has its own issues like piling up of the garbage outside of the tents, air pollution due to burning the garbage and dumping near the camp and in public areas. Part of the pile up is due to misuse of the communal containers. The collection is done Essyan with a frequency of twice to thrice a week according to 73% of the households and daily collection according to another 22%. The number of HH garbage containers is not more than 15% in Essyan.

While the pipes that collect the blackwater from the toilets are ok with mostly repairable blockages due to misuse or pipe design faults, the septic tanks that receive the wastewater are in need for rehabilitation in 29% of the HH in Chamishko and other 20% need expansion or extra construction. In Essyan about 56% need rehabilitation and 3% extra construction.

In both camps, about 80% of the respondents reported receiving active hygiene promotion. The most convenient methods of delivery were tent visits according to 80% in Chamishko and 92% in Essyan IDP camps.

There were complaints from the key informants that the topics are somewhat repetitive and some of the promoters are not well-trained for handling some of the topics. The effectiveness of hygiene promotion can be increased by the improvement of the sanitation facilities and implementing participatory approaches and interactive methods. There is a knowledge gap in sanitation and handwashing practices especially where related to child care and handling their food, for instance, 41% the participated women in Essyan did not find it necessary to wash hands after changing the baby.

The majority of the interviewed women in both camps had received dignity kits at some point. The camps have been receiving the kits in the latest period from the Ministry of the Migration and Displaced. According to the participants, the quality of the feminine hygiene kits was ok at the beginning but the latest distribution at the time of the survey had very bad quality items and they were unfit for use. About 75% of the women in Chamishko and 78% in Essyan are willing to use re-usable sanitary pads.

According to the 86% in Chamishko’s respondents and 91% of Essyan’s, the earliest marriage age for girls and boys has increased since they moved to the camps. The earliest age for marriage of girls is 15-17 years for about half of the respondents, while for boys it is 15-20 years old for ¾ of the respondents in both camps.

The main legal issues facing women in the camps are getting a work permit (62% in Chamishko and 77% in Essyan), other services included legal issues during to child labor and domestic abuse. People face challenges in accessing the public services such as legal and health services. The challenges include family responsibilities, lack of money and discrimination.

The denial of liberty, denial of resources and opportunities, forced marriages and physical abuse were the top of the list of the things that fell under the definition of violence against girls, women, boys and men according to the survey respondents.

Sinjar District

Concerning the water supply in Sinjar district, Gohbel neighborhood had the highest dissatisfaction level with about 63%, followed by Qadesiya (43%), Sinouni (39%) and Azadi (20%), with complaints ranging from poor water quality, insufficient supply and damaged water networks. Rust-damaged water tanks is an issue for 87% of the households.

About 97% of the houses have their own toilets, of those, only 55% are in good conditions, the rest need rehabilitation and suffer blockages and low flow rates. About 62% had dedicated handwashing basins. Bathing facilities are available in 90% of the houses, of those 33% are partially functional and require rehabilitation.

Solid waste management is performed by the municipality, but the coverage lacks in most neighborhoods.

Nearly 23% have to burn their garbage, which can potentially cause various health problems. About 34% of the surveyed households had garbage piled up in their vicinity.

The greywater is collected via open channels which suffer damages in some areas and leads to stagnation of water in nearby 25% of the surveyed households. Blackwater is stored in septic tanks which 52% of it need either rehabilitation or reconstruction.

Nearly two thirds of the survey group claimed that they received no hygiene promotion in their areas, 32% of them said that they did receive hygiene promotion visits from NGOs, which were primarily in Sinouni. Both group discussions and door to door visits are equally favorable as modes of delivery for the hygiene topics.

The respondents believe that the impact of hygiene promotion can be increased by improving sanitation facilities, providing garbage cans and bags and adopting interactive and participatory approach in the delivery of the topics.

Community hygiene volunteers are important to improve the hygiene practices according to 93% of the respondents, as nearly 50% think that the current practices are bad and in need of interventions.

Prior to this survey, dignity kits were not distributed in the areas covered in this study according to the majority of the respondents. Access to sanitary pads is important to 83% of the women and yet only 85% of those can afford to buy it regularly.

The earliest marriage age for girls falls in the age group (14-16) for 58% of the respondents, and (17-19) for another 25%, and about 69% think that this age has increased during the last 12 months. As for boys, the earliest age was (14-19) for 81% and (20-22) for 15%.

The top three challenges that face the people from accessing the basic services such as health services and legal services, are the long distance, lack of money and being overburden by family responsibilities.

The respondents believed that violence against girls, boys, women and men mostly primarily indicates to denial of liberty, economic deprivation, psychological and emotional abuse, and denial of resources and opportunities. The common instances that exist in their areas is denial of liberty of girls, however for boys, most respondents deny that violence against boys exits and some of them thought economic deprivation exists.

**Sexual Reproductive and Maternal Health (SRMH) in Essyan IDP camp: **

A group of 123 women whom participated in the interview had a live birth during the last two years prior to the date of the survey, 81% of them had planned pregnancy and only 19% of the pregnancies were not planned. About 95% of these women had antenatal care visits to a health care professional (usually a doctor), with 7-14 visits during the pregnancy for 71% of them and 4-6 visits for 19%, and 9% only had 1-3 visits.

It is most common for the women to deliver their babies in hospitals (private or public), only 4% reported having home delivery. For their postnatal care, 80% of the women had checkups for them and their babies directly after birth. During the recovery while still at the health facility, 67% had visits from health care professionals to do checkups on them and 61% had their babies checked up as well. After leaving the health facility, 42% had checkups for themselves and 47% had checkups for their babies.

Of the women that already had a live birth during the last two years, 42% preferred to have more children, however 37% did not wish to have any more and the rest have not decided yet. Of the women who wanted more children in the future, 68% hoped to wait for years before the next pregnancy and the rest were planning for shorter periods. According to the health center key informants, contraceptives are commonly used by people aged 25 years old and over.

There were no common harmful beliefs and practices to public health reported by the key informants, however some or the population might not allow females to visit the health centers on their own which can cause harm especially in emergency cases.

While the sexually transmitted diseases are not common (according to the health center data), the common knowledge about these diseases (AIDS as an example) is generally weak, as only 8% of the interviewed women had heard of AIDS.