Baharka Hospital officially opens in Erbil [EN/AR/KU]

Erbil, Iraq, 24 October 2022 – The Baharka Hospital was inaugurated today by the Kurdistan Regional Government in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Federal Republic of Germany. It is a speciality hospital that is purpose-built to treat patients with airborne infections and respiratory illnesses.

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s Department of Health constructed the main hospital building, while UNDP undertook the electrical and mechanical works. In addition, UNDP provided life-saving medical equipment required to establish isolation rooms, medical furniture, and ventilators. The electrical and mechanical works, and medical equipment were funded by the Federal Republic of Germany through KfW Development Bank. While the Kurdistan Regional Government funded the civil works through various sources.

The hospital in Erbil has 38 beds and 30 isolation wards with the ability to provide specialised medical treatment and services to patients with respiratory illnesses. Currently, it is being operated and managed by Erbil’s Department of Health. It will serve a catchment population of over 1 million residents.

On the importance of the hospital, Director-General of Health Dr. Dlovan Fati says, "Baharka hospital will allow us to treat patients with airborne infections and respiratory illnesses. The opening of this hospital represents the passion, determination and hard work of the health department to improve access to health care services in Erbil. We thank UNDP and Germany for their generous support with making this a reality. We will continue to work hard and ensure high-quality health care services are provided.”

“The new hospital is critical for Erbil to provide isolation facilities and speciality care for patients with airborne infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, chickenpox, and tuberculosis. This well-equipped facility will also help reduce the pressure on nearby health centres during an infectious outbreak, providing timely patient care and a purpose-built environment for healthcare workers,” says UNDP Resident Representative for Iraq, Zena Ali Ahmad.

“This hospital would not have been established without the generous support from one of our longest-standing partners, the Federal Republic of Germany. Together with Germany, we have made tremendous contributions towards reviving the health sector in Iraq after years of instability and conflict,” she adds.

“Our support to the Barhaka hospital and UNDP stands in line with the significant contributions of Germany to the Iraqi and Kurdish health sector with more than US$410 million since 2014. Germany underlines its commitment to working jointly with our Iraqi and Kurdish partners in rebuilding the country. In the future, Iraqi and Kurdish ownership will be important at all levels in order to ensure the sustainability of our engagement,” says Klaus Streicher, Consul General of Germany.

“We at KfW Development Bank are pleased and honoured to join in celebrating the inauguration of Baharka hospital which is indeed very special as it presents a direct cooperation and collaboration between the Kurdistan Regional Government and UNDP. We particularly look forward to seeing Baharka hospital utilized at the earliest, serving the public and assisting those in need of medical services,” says Dr. Christine Heimburger, Director Department Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, KfW Development Bank.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, UNDP has supported the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government in strengthening its response to airborne infectious disease outbreaks. This facility is one of the nineteen speciality health centres established across the country by UNDP.

