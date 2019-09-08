Baghdad Rocked By Explosions, 14 Wounded

Four bombs have exploded in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, wounding a total of 14 people.

A senior Iraqi security official said the bombs targeted commercial districts in east, south, central, and west Baghdad on September 7.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity, in line with regulations.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.

Iraq declared victory against the Islamic State group in 2017, but the group continues to carry out attacks through sleeper cells.

