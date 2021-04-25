Baghdad hospital fire: UN expresses shock, calls for stronger protection measures to prevent disasters

Baghdad, 25 April 2021 – The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, expresses shock and pain at the enormity of the tragic incident that befell COVID-19 patients at the Ibn Khatib hospital in Baghdad Saturday night. She offers her deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wishes the injured a full and speedy recovery.

The Special Representative calls for stronger protection measures to ensure that such a disaster cannot reoccur.

The UN continues to provide critical support to Iraq's health sector amid the pandemic and surging infections, and stands ready to further assist the health authorities in combating the disease.

