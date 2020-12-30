Back to Learning Survey: Parents with children enrolled in school - November 2020

This report presents the findings of a survey conducted in November 2020, to explore parents’ perceptions of the new academic year. A sample of 303 parents was interviewed by telephone from 11 governorates (Ninewa, Anbar, Kirkuk, Wassit, Diyala, Salah al-Din, Qadissiya, Misan, Thi-Qar,

Muthanna and Basra).

Highlights

Given the period of school closures due to COVID-19, around 94% of parents interviewed preferred their children to learn in-person in school, 92% confirmed their support of sending children back to school as schools re-opened; a majority (60%) preferred their children to return straight away. Parents’ main concerns are that their children would fall behind academically as well as be impacted emotionally/socially, or risk being exposed to harmful practices in the community.

The main challenges identified to remote learning are: limited internet (74%), children’s lack of motivation/attention (62%), and limited access to/lack of laptops (54%). Remote learning through TV is challenging mainly due to children’s lack of motivation and attention (74%).

These findings are notable as children return to school on a rotational basis, one day per week.