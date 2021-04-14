Australia provides AUD 2 million to UNFPA-women and girls interventions in Iraq [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, Iraq; 14 April 2021 - The Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) renewed its commitment to reproductive health and rights of women and girls, and prevention and response to gender-based violence in humanitarian settings. The project will support the work carried out by UNFPA with a AUD 2 million contribution.

Women and girls, including individuals with disabilities and survivors of gender-based violence; and men and boys, as allies of the prevention and response to gender-based issues, will benefit from awareness and integrated gender-based violence and sexual and reproductive health services.

“Australia is pleased to continue our important partnership with UNFPA Iraq” said Ms Paula Ganly, the Australian Ambassador to Iraq. “Providing assistance for reproductive health needs and rights of women and girls and protection from gender-based violence is essential to ensuring their full and equal participation in society."

Acknowledging the new funding, Dr Rita Columbia, UNFPA Representative to Iraq, said: “I extend our sincere gratitude to the longstanding partnership with DFAT. This generous contribution will help women and girls to have easier access to quality gender-based violence and sexual and reproductive health services, especially to women and girls with disabilities.”

“Today, due to the uncertainty environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to work hand-in-hand to help the most vulnerable people stay healthy and live in a violence-free environment,” she reiterated.

Australia is a strong advocate for women and girls’ protection and reproductive rights. Since 2014, Australia has contributed AUD 18.2 million to UNFPA programming in Iraq, helping refugees, internally displaced people, people with disabilities, host communities and returnees.

UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund, delivers a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person’s potential is fulfilled.

