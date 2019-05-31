Assessment of informal IDP sites in Iraq (September 2018)

SUMMARY

Between late 2013 and 2017, intensification of conflict in north and central Iraq has resulted in large scale displacement with 1.9 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) identified across Iraq as of August 2018. Of these, approximately 95,000 - 116,000 IDPs are estimated to be residing in informal sites. In order to inform targeting of humanitarian services to meet the needs of IDPs residing in these sites, REACH, in partnership with the CCCM Cluster and partners, conducted round VII of the Informal Sites Assessment in August 2018. This utilised the Risk Assessment of Site Priority (RASP) tool, the technical informal site tool of the CCCM Cluster in Iraq.

For Round VII of the RASP Informal Site assessment, 476 sites were selected to be visited, based on having been reported in IOM’s Integrated Location Assessment (ILA) Round III to be settlements of critical shelters with 15 or more families. Of these, 259 sites were found to meet the criteria set out for assessment, as developed by REACH and the CCCM Cluster, and were surveyed between 16 July and 14 August. The total estimated population of the 259 assessed sites was almost 14,000 households, or 90,000 individuals, based on Key Informant (KI) reporting on the population of each site. Across governorates, the case-load of IDPs living in informal sites varied. All figures reported are based on one Key Informant Interview (KII) per site and should therefore be considered as indicative only.

The primary purpose of this exercise was to provide a brief overview of key multi-sectoral needs, and identify any gaps in services available and assistance provided to these vulnerable populations. Sectors covered include: shelter and site conditions, WASH, health, food security, livelihoods, education, protection, and safety and security. As with previous rounds of the RASP Informal Sites Assessment, REACH developed a redflagging index in coordination with CCCM and other clusters, to highlight sites that may be in need of further assessment and/or humanitarian intervention, based on indications of high sectoral need. A total of 18 indicators that KIs for each site reported on were selected, in collaboration with the CCCM Cluster and other relevant Clusters, with at least one indicator included per sector covered in the assessment.

The approximated IDP household population of sites in Dahuk, Ninewa, and Salah al-Din governorates accounted for roughly three quarters of those captured by this assessment (76%). Furthermore, the size and population of each assessed site varied quite considerably, ranging from 15 households (with approximately 65 individuals), to over 1,000 households with more than 13,000 individuals reported to be residing there. This underscores the need to consider response to informal site vulnerability both in terms of severity and the number of multisectoral needs, as well as the total number of households affected.