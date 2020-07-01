Iraq
Assessment of civil documentation and housing, land and property needs for IDPs and returnees in Iraq: Final findings (16 April 2020)
Attachments
Overall objective: to provide an overview of civil documentation and housing, land and property (HLP) needs of internally displaced people (IDPs) and returnee households to inform the Protection Cluster strategy, and support the operational targeting of areas in which documentation and HLP needs are identified.
Specific objectives:
To understand priority household-level protection needs of IDP and returnee households related to obtaining civil documentation and to HLP.
To develop an in-depth understanding of the challenges that IDP and returnee households are facing related to missing civil and HLP documentation.
To analyse district and camp differences of these respective documentation needs, as well as the type of challenges households face in obtaining civil documentation and/or compensation to conflict-related damages to HLP.