Area-Based Programming for Protection and Solutions (A2PS)

Context

Iraq hosts close to 300,000 refugees who live in camps as well as among host communities in Iraq. The majority of these refugees are from Syria and live in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, where the authorities continue to affirm their commitment that they can remain until conditions in Syria permit safe, voluntary and dignified return. Refugees from Syria like refugees from Turkey, Iran and Palestine continue to express their intention to stay in Iraq in the near future.

At the same time, almost 1.2 million Iraqis continue to live in protracted situations of internal displacement, most of whom live in private accommodation in urban settings. Significant barriers to return remain, such as destroyed houses, security issues, lack of essential services, and limited livelihoods opportunities in areas of origin.

As a result, many displaced Iraqi individuals and families are unable or unlikely to choose to return so long as conditions in their areas of origin do not permit them to do so in safety and dignity, but struggle to integrate locally. While over 4.9 million individuals have been able to return from displacement, many continue to live in substandard and insecure conditions and remain at risk of further displacements.

Though the conflict ended in 2017, many refugees, IDPs, or IDP returnees may need to travel prohibitive distances to access healthcare or education services, lack basic services such as electricity and water, struggle to find livelihoods, and feel unwelcomed by the surrounding communities. Similarly, the needs of many impoverished families in these communities cannot be overlooked.

Compounding the extant effects of conflict and displacement, the economic impacts of the COVID pandemic and the 2020 reduction in oil prices further exacerbated socio-economic vulnerabilities.

Increasingly, a shift in focus from humanitarian to development assistance is underway in Iraq and presents various opportunities to address the challenges faced by displaced and host communities to foster sustainable protection outcomes and solutions.