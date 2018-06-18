Area Based Assessment, Baashiqa Town, Ninewa Governorate, Livelihoods - May 2018
In order to inform recovery and stabilization programming, REACH Initiative launched an Area Based Assessment (ABA) in Baashiqa town.
In focusing assessments at the settlement level, the ABA seeks to provide a tailored and actionable profile of the assessed area, with a specific focus on demographics, household-level needs, and access to critical public services. As a component of this assessment, REACH conducted 494 household interviews as a representative sample of the town, resulting in a 97% confidence level and 5% margin of error. The sample was drawn using a grid-based, point sampling technique, where random GPS points were drawn across all residential areas of the town. All data collection was conducted by REACH enumerators between 18-30 January, 2018.