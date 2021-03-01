Area-Based Assessment (ABA) Telafar Gap Analysis, February 9, 2021

Overall objective:

Inform evidence based planning and prioritization of needs by actors implementing humanitarian and recovery interventions at the urban area level in Iraq:

• Providing granular, location specific information.

• Targeting locations where Community Resource Centres (CRCs) were present

Specific objectives:

Define and profile the selected area.

Identify and map the availability and accessibility of services within the defined area, highlighting key gaps and barriers to service provision.

Assess the perceptions and expectations of residents regarding service delivery.