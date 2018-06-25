25 Jun 2018

Arbat Camp profile, Syrian Refugees, Sulaymaniyah, Iraq

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 25 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.3 MB)

A camp profile is an information product that assembles information about the camp from multiple data systems in order to give a comprehensive picture of the situation about a camp. It provides a consolidated overview of population statistical data, geographic data and cross cutting sectoral analysis of Protection, Food, Education, Health, Shelter, Basic Needs and WASH situation in the camp. It contains also the names of the partners supporting the humanitarian assistance in the camp.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.