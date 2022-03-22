Annual Strategy 2022: Cash Working Group in Iraq

What is this document?

This document describes the 2022 strategy for the Cash Working Group (CWG) in Iraq. As the context has evolved significantly during the past year, the CWG strategy has been updated to respond to the current Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) coordination needs.

This strategy builds from the previous years’ work which aims to continue supporting CVA across the country. It also incorporates activities and objectives aligned with global trends as the CWG is regularly engaged in regional and global discussions around CVA.

This document serves to guide the work of the CWG in Iraq in coordinating and supporting CVA actors for the year. It will be revised mid-year if needed, based on changes in the context.