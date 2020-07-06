Annual Report 2019: Médecins Sans Frontières in Iraq

MSF AT A GLANCE

Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors without Borders (MSF). It is an independent medical humanitarian movement that aims to deliver emergency medical care where it is needed most. MSF works in 72 countries around the world.

MSF offers neutral and impartial medical assistance regardless of race, religion, gender or political affiliation. To ensure its independence, MSF does not accept funding from any government or international agency for its programmes in Iraq, relies largely on individuals around the world donating small amounts. to carry out its work.

MSF PRINCIPLES

MSF was founded in Paris in 1971 by a group of journalists and doctors. Today, we are a worldwide movement of more than 42,000 people.

We provide medical assistance to people affected by conflict, epidemics, disasters, or exclusion from healthcare. Our teams are made up of tens of thousands of health professionals, logistics and administrative professionals bound together by a shared charter. Our actions are guided by medical ethics and the principles of impartiality, independence and neutrality. We are a non-profit, self-governed, member-based organisation.