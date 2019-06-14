14 Jun 2019

Annual Report 2018: Médecins Sans Frontières in Iraq

Report
from Médecins Sans Frontières
Published on 14 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (9.13 MB)

Since 1991, MSF has been working in Iraq and with more than 1,500 staff provides free, quality healthcare for all people regardless of race, religion, gender or political affiliation.

In Iraq, MSF offer services such as basic health care, treatment for chronic diseases, secondary healthcare including maternity with surgical capacity for caesarean sections, paediatric and emergency care, specialised services to treat severely injured patients with post-operative complications and mental health support to displaced people, returning population and communities most affected by violence in the governorates of Anbar, Baghdad, Diyala, Erbil, Ninewa, and Kirkuk.

Learn more about our work in Iraq in Annual Report 2018: Médecins Sans Frontières in Iraq.

