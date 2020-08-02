On anniversary of atrocities against Yazidis, UN Iraq Representative salutes community’s resilience and urges agreement for greater stability [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, 3 August 2020 - Recalling the atrocities committed by Da’esh (ISIL) against the Yazidis six years ago, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, commended the Yazidis’ resilience in preserving their culture and land, and determinedly pursuing their rights despite the odds.

She urged Baghdad and Erbil to reach agreement without delay to provide this beleaguered community with the tools and the right environment to rebuild their lives. In 2014, Da’esh (ISIL) ravaged through Sinjar, killing and destroying, singling out Yazidis in their systematic campaign of destruction. Thousands upon thousands of people fled to the mountains. Many were killed. Women and children were kidnapped and enslaved, subjected to heinous sexual crimes. Many remain missing, and the survivors continue to bear the scars of this trauma. Women in particular suffer acutely from stigma and rejection. Haunted by the dark shadow of these atrocities, and buffeted by present day political, security and economic challenges, the Yazidis remain determined to build a better future.

“I take heart in the determination of the many Yazidis pursuing freedom and justice for their community”, said Hennis-Plasschaert. Still, she stated, their ordeal is not over. “Sinjaris continue to suffer – from insecurity, the absence of adequate services and the lack of a unified administration”.

“Why must they continue to pay the price?” she asked. “We know full well that sustainable solutions are within reach”, she added, reiterating her call on the governments in Baghdad and Erbil to urgently resolve this file and reach agreement without delay. “Stable governance and security structures are crucial foundations for the community to rebuild and thrive. We owe it to the victims. We owe it to the survivors. We owe it to our shared sense of humanity”.

