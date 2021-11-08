Anbar, Second Governorate to open a Women Protection Centre with UNFPA [EN/AR/UK]

8 November 2021; Anbar, Iraq - The Governorate of Anbar, with support from UNFPA and funding from Canada and Sweden, opened today a women protection centre in Heet district.

The centre will cover the entire governorate and provide psychosocial and legal assistance, medical counselling, referral to reproductive health services and protection for survivors of gender-based violence. Women and girls will also benefit from education programmes focused on life skills, livelihood and civic engagement.

The inauguration was attended by Mr Mohannad Zebar, Mayor of Heet, Dr Rita Columbia, UNFPA Representative to Iraq, and representatives from the civil society and women-led organisations.

In his speech, Mr Zebar said: "I want to thank UNFPA for their support to women and girls in Anbar. We are grateful to have such a centre for the first time in Anbar, and in particular in Heet. Women are essential members of our society and their protection and empowerment is key to the development of Anbar. This centre will ensure that survivors of gender-based violence are receiving proper services, have the opportunity to start over again and not be left behind."

Dr Columbia addressed the audience, emphasising the role of women and girls in the development: “Women and girls are the core of every society. They are the power that drives the communities upwards. UNFPA will strengthen its support to the local authorities in Anbar to ensure that the needs and the rights of women and girls are fulfilled, and they are well protected from any form of gender-based violence.”

