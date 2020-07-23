Analysis of key value chains (wheat and wool), with a special focus on the light manufacturing sector in Mosul (March 2020)

INTRODUCTION

Mosul has seen a slow economic recovery since its liberation in 2017. After the fall of Mosul to ISIS, a sizable percentage of businesses closed while others saw their machines and shops looted. Other than that, a significant portion of investors and skilled labor left the city to other economic hubs in Iraq (Erbil, and Dohuk for example) or migrated from Iraq altogether (a high number in Turkey, for example). MSMEs have been particularly hit given the increased cost of doing business, and capital flight.

As part of its economic recovery programming, DRC has commissioned this study with the end objective of providing access to market opportunities for privately-owned small and medium enterprises and job opportunities for conflict-affected men, women and youth. For that purpose, DRC has taken a marketsystem and value-chain approach to development and identified two value chains in Mosul: wheat and wool value chains. The choice of the value chains is based on two factors. First, in both value chains, raw products are produced or cultivated in the districts surrounding Mosul in Ninawa and are processed or used to be processed in Mosul. Second, there is a significant participation of women in the processing and light manufacturing stages of both value chains.

As such, Altai has based this report on a detailed assessment of the value chains in Mosul. The report begins with identifying the main characteristics of the major actors in each value chain and then goes to analyzing the critical issues disrupting each value chain. After that, the capacity and revenue-cost structures of light manufacturing firms in each value chain are analyzed to identify the main challenges facing these firms. The report concludes with advocacy and program implementation recommendations specific to each value chain.