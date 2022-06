Situation Overview

On November 10, 2021, the last remaining IDP camp in Al-Anbar governorate, Ameriyat Al- Fallujah(AAF),was closed and reclassified as an informal site. REACH conducted an assessment to identify needs and challenges faced by IDP families following the camp’s closure to inform durable solutions programmes and policies. As of April 2022, there were 2,010 individuals residing in AAF.