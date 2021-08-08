All Sector - Panel Study IV: Impact of COVID-19 on SMEs in Iraq

About the Study

This assessment of 716 small and medium enterprises was jointly designed by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Iraq, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the International Trade Centre (ITC). The selection of respondents took place through a blocking design sample of Iraqi governorates from 2,236 firms registered in IOM databases, covering rural and urban areas. IOM field researchers completed in total four rounds of surveying over the phone with business owners. Round 1 took place from 22 June to 7 July 2020 and Round 4 rook place from 8 to 24 June 2021. The questionnaire followed an informed consent protocol that offered respondents a description of the purpose of the survey and a chance to opt out. This study is funded by the European Union and the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration.