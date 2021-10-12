From Alignment to Integration: Lessons from Iraq

Cash transfer programming (CTP) has experienced a sea change over the course of the last decade and it grew to a total of $4.7 billion in 2018. In state-led social protection programs, the delivery of cash transfers at nationwide and regional scale has been the norm for some time. While COVID‑19 has accelerated the rethinking of and demand for both state-led and non-governmental assistance, it has also highlighted the need to better understand how these two forms of cash transfers – one state-led through the institutions of social protection, the other more transient and delivered through aid agencies – can be better integrated where they have traditionally been wholly separate. Determining how the two systems can collaborate is a long-debated topic, and this paper offers insights into how this could best be done by documenting lessons from a bold and on-going collaboration between the humanitarian community, Cash and Livelihoods Consortium for Iraq, the World Bank, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the Government of Iraq.

Acknowledgements: The authors of this report would like to acknowledge the contributions of the UK government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, which convened the initial workshop and launched this collaborative effort between the humanitarian community of cash actors, the World Bank and the Government of Iraq’s Ministry of Labour and Social Development. The lead authors are comprised of Mercy Corps technical advisors, FCDO technical advisors, and a team of economists and social protection experts from the World Bank.