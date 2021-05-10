Agreement between REFAATO and UNDP and provides safe drinking water to Iraqis [EN/AR]

Baghdad, 10 May 2021 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq has signed an agreement with Government of Iraq’s Reconstruction Fund for Areas Affected by Terroristic Operations (REFAATO) to provide residents in Ishaqi, Salah-Al Din with access to safe reliable drinking water.

Approximately $1.25 million, generously provided to REFAATO by the Islamic Development Bank, will be used to rehabilitate the Yathrib Water Treatment Plant in Salah Al-Din which was severely damaged in the conflict against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL.)

The agreement will be implemented through UNDP’s Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS), which supports the return of Internally Displaced Persons from the five ISIL liberated governorates through stabilization interventions including infrastructure rehabilitation, livelihoods support, municipal support and social cohesion activities.

“Since we commenced our stabilization programming in mid-2015, UNDP has worked in tandem with ReFAATO on the challenging task of rebuilding the areas damaged by the ISIL conflict. With almost 3,000 projects completed supporting 11 million Iraqis, UNDP Iraq continues to address critical stabilization needs in vulnerable communities. This milestone agreement charts the path to a growing partnership between UNDP Iraq and ReFAATO, and we look forward to working closer together to bring peace and stability to Iraq,” says Resident Representative of UNDP Iraq, Zena Ali Ahmad.

“We also welcome the new collaboration with the Islamic Development Bank who has generously provided funds that will allow 80,000 vulnerable residents access safe and reliable drinking water,” adds Ms Ali Ahmad. Head of the Reconstruction Fund for Areas Affected by Terrorist Operations (REFAATO), Dr. Mohammad Hashim Al-Ani, stated: “We are pleased to witness the continuation of serious international and regional support to Iraq in its reconstruction efforts and support to communities.”

"The agreement between the REFAATO and UNDP to provide safe drinking water in Al-Ishaqi area is of the utmost importance as the clean drinking water is invaluable item and an essential need.”

“In this regard, we take the opportunity to affirm our readiness for cooperation and joint coordination in advance for all international parties that plan to, and already contribute, to Iraq’s reconstruction, recovery and urban development programmes. Today we commend the generous initiative from the Islamic Development Bank and the United Nations Development Programme.” added Dr. Al-Ani.

Under the FFS, UNDP Iraq has completed almost 200 water infrastructure projects across the liberated areas of Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk, Ninewa and Salah Al-Din, and provided more than 3.5 million residents with improved access to water. Another 50 water projects are currently underway.

