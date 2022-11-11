Affiliated with ISIS: Challenges for the return and reintegration of women and children [EN/AR]

Author: Ouafae Sandi

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Around five years after the collapse of the so-called ‘caliphate’ of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria or ‘ISIS’ in Iraq, the issue of families perceived as associated with ISIS (known inside Iraq as ‘ISIS families’) still poses considerable security, social and economic challenges. Many residents of areas greatly affected by ISIS crimes reject the return of the families and relatives of people affiliated with ISIS after it seized territory in 2014. Whether these people are still alive, missing, imprisoned or even dead, their families, who were forced to flee to other areas in Iraq or to Syria after the defeat of ISIS, remain mostly rejected by Iraqi society.

The central Government, international organizations and some local officials are making intensive efforts to return some families to their original areas through the reconstruction of infrastructure and services and reconciliation with local communities. Yet security concerns, administrative procedures, clan and sectarian tensions, unstable economic and living conditions and other huge obstacles persist. These prevent the return of thousands of families and their reintegration into local communities.

An official in the Iraqi Ministry of Interior estimated the number of people from families perceived as associated with ISIS and unable to return to their homes at about 250,000. In some areas, this is due to the destruction of homes and infrastructure. But in most areas, the de facto ban on returns is a punishment for those who some clans, authorities, local communities or the Popular Mobilization Forces believe were sympathetic to ISIS or had a relative affiliated with or cooperating with ISIS.

In areas previously seized by ISIS, the Iraqi National Security Service has imposed a security permit that is considered a certificate of disavowal from ISIS. It means that displaced persons can return, move from one area to another, build or rent houses, obtain official identification and other cards, receive monthly salaries and so on. It is not possible to obtain any document or conduct transactions without this clearance. To make it easier for relatives of ISIS suspects to obtain security clearances so that they can return home, local leaders in some liberated areas have urged the judiciary to agree that if a wife, father, sister or other relative of an imprisoned or missing ISIS member, who may be dead or disappeared, lodges a criminal complaint against this person because of his membership in ISIS, the judge should issue a document giving them the green light to obtain a security clearance. This practice is called ‘acquittal’ or ‘disavowal’.

Despite the importance of this practice, it poses concerns relating to rights and runs into obstacles when local communities reject the return of families. Further, acquittal is not an enacted law but a custom adopted by the judiciary to manage the transactions of families whose members belonged to ISIS. Acquittal does not mean the end of families’ problems and their reintegration into society as there is still popular anger and rejection of them. They may be subjected to reprisal or stigmatization and threats, including from ISIS, which sees acquittal as a betrayal. Sometimes families who disowned their relatives and returned have been unable to obtain all administrative documents to reintegrate into society. Threats from other residents and poor living and economic conditions have prompted some families to return to the camps.

When ISIS lost its last strongholds in Syria in 2019, its fighters were arrested and imprisoned, while their families, mainly women and children, were settled in Al-Hol Camp in north-eastern Syria. Of the 62,000 people in the camp, approximately 31,000 are Iraqis. Some estimates indicate that 95 percent are from families perceived as associated with ISIS, with 4,400 persons from Nineveh governorate, 18,000 persons from Anbar, Baghdad and Babylon governorates, and the rest from Saladin, Kirkuk and Diyala governorates.

Iraq is moving towards recovering its nationals from Al-Hol Camp given humanitarian and human rights considerations, although there are legal complications and security considerations. As part of the existing mechanism of action between Baghdad and the Syrian Democratic Forces, the Iraqi authorities, between May 2021 and January 2022, recovered 450 Iraqi families in four batches. They included 1,796 people, mostly women and children and a few men. It is expected that recovery will continue in batches from Al-Hol Camp to the Al-Jada 1 Centre for Psychosocial Rehabilitation near the town of Qayyarah, south of Mosul.

This issue raises many political, security and social concerns. The Iraqi security authorities confirm that all returnees in the first stage went through security checks inside Al-Hol Camp and other security checks after their arrival at the Al-Jada Centre, and that they are ‘peaceful’ and not from ISIS. Returnees are provided with psychological support and rehabilitation and special programmes prepared by the Ministry of Migration and Displacement and the National Security Advisory in cooperation with specialized international organizations.

Some see the return of families from Al-Hol Camp as a threat to the social fabric in the Mosul area, however, which is rich in national, religious and sectarian diversity. This is especially an issue since returns are not limited to internally displaced persons from Nineveh governorate but comprise all families from all governorates. One concern is that a camp for ‘ISIS families’ will threaten stability and restore ISIS cells in the area. All in all, it is not possible to be absolutely certain that Iraqi families in Al-Hol Camp are all peaceful and have nothing to do with ISIS, or that they are all from families associated with ISIS. Some actually escaped from ISIS crimes in 2014. Some returned in the first group that the Iraqi Government recovered. A large share is from families associated with ISIS elements by close or distant kinship. They migrated to Syria with remaining ISIS militants when Iraq regained its lands in 2017.

The return of these families, even those with no association with ISIS, poses a danger. These people have experienced war and displacement and have been in contact with active ISIS members and families inside Al-Hol Camp for long periods of time. They may have been influenced by extremist ideas or subjected to campaigns of polarization and recruitment. The repercussions may emerge in the future, especially for women and children who make up nearly 80 percent of Al-Hol’s population. The common assumption that women are always peaceful or victims and subordinate to men can therefore constitute a security gap and potential danger. Families who fled to Syria after the defeat of ISIS in 2017 pose a greater danger and need different procedures, whether in terms of security checks or conditions for return. They could benefit from psychological and intellectual rehabilitation programmes and social reintegration.

Despite Iraq’s recovery of its citizens from Al-Hol and their placement in Al-Jada, the biggest challenge is returning families to their areas of origin. On the ground, it is difficult for families of victims to forgive perpetrators of heinous crimes and their families. Local communities often reject returns. Forcing acceptance may open the door to reprisals and a new bloody conflict. Yet leaving families for a longer period inside Al-Hol or Iraqi camps could turn the camps into incubators for violent extremism, a time bomb that will explode at any time. This issue requires a comprehensive, multidimensional and multilateral strategy with a clear plan and comprehensive programmes for rehabilitation, integration and safe return to areas of origin. In addition, little will be achieved without local reconciliation.

Beyond families perceived as associated with ISIS, whether they are internally displaced or returnees from Al-Hol Camp, a third category of ISIS-affiliated people involves women with proven involvement or affiliation. Now serving time in Iraqi prisons, they include an unknown number of women and 47 underage girls. They pose a serious security threat inside prisons and after the expiry of their sentences and their return to their communities. The degree of polarization and recruitment inside prisons is very high, which implies taking measures to prevent female terrorism prisoners from influencing other prisoners. Gender-responsive disengagement and rehabilitation programmes in prisons and social reintegration programmes after release should be priorities. After serving their sentences, these women will not be welcomed, in most cases, inside their communities. If nothing confirms their retreat from extremist ideology, they will pose a security challenge in the future.

This study reviews various obstacles to the return of families perceived as associated with ISIS. It proposes measures to help overcome these difficulties, including gender-responsive recommendations. The study confirms that identifying needs and assessing risks requires separating internally displaced people from the returnees from Al-Hol, since the risks vary for each group. A good understanding of risks is essential in defining appropriate rehabilitation and reintegration programmes.

Given the large number of families perceived as associated with ISIS, it is difficult to study each case separately. But an individual, case-by-case approach can be adopted for returnees from Al-Hol and for women and girls inside prisons. So far, their numbers are still small; only 4,000 people have actually expressed their desire to return to Iraq, although this number may have increased recently. Returnees from Al-Hol or women and girls in prison also pose a greater danger that requires taking an individual approach. It should factor in age, gender, degree of vulnerability to extremist ideology, reasons for joining or supporting ISIS, reason for fleeing to Syria for returnees from Al-Hol, reasons for return, and means of rehabilitation and integration.

The study stresses that women and girls are associated with violent extremism in complicated and diverse ways. The Iraqi Government and other actors concerned with preventing extremist violence should understand the risks associated with women involved with ISIS, and that they are not necessarily ‘peaceful’ or ‘victims.’ Greater awareness of the gender dimensions of violent extremism can help the Government and other actors to adapt existing policies and practices accordingly. The lack of coherent and gender-responsive policies can otherwise have dangerous repercussions.

For years, women have been almost absent from research on combating violent extremism and terrorism. Much information-gathering and the funding of research lack gender analyses. The return of women and children perceived as associated with ISIS brings additional challenges. There are few data on whether women have voluntarily joined ISIS or were forced to join, and the extent of their perpetration of violence or roles mainly as supporters and assistants. This makes it difficult to identify needs and, subsequently, to design appropriate rehabilitation and reintegration policies.

The study stresses the continued lack of gender-responsive national policies in camps and places of detention. When it comes to the fate of thousands of women, there is a wide gap between the reality on the ground and potential challenges and risks. Female heads of household, whose male relatives are missing or whose fate is not yet clear, or who were killed during the war of liberation, may be suspected of having ties with ISIS. These people face a double suffering: the loss of their family members and the harshness of displacement while supporting their children without decent job opportunities. These women have neither shelter nor a source of livelihood, and feel that displacement camps, where they live, are the only refuge for them, given the risks of violations that they may face outside the camps.

In some cases, they, too, can turn to violent extremism, especially if they lose hope for favourable life opportunities. Previous experiences indicate that women who face a lack of options on top of stigmatization and being relatives of violent extremists have an increased risk of reradicalization and rerecruitment. Their return is often associated with high levels of fear, anger and mistrust from communities. Social rejection, stigma, reprisals and difficult living conditions are all major challenges that should be factored into reintegration efforts.

The study shows that returnee women and girls exposed to sexual violence face additional stigma from their communities and have specific psychological, social and health needs. Women returnees also suffer from economic consequences and need vocational training and decent work to generate income and meet the needs of their children.

The study stresses settling the situation of thousands of children without identity papers, which deprives them of their rights to parentage, education, citizenship and a decent livelihood, just because they biologically belong to fathers affiliated with ISIS who are now likely dead or missing. These children, if their status is not settled, could become a threat in the future.

It is necessary to pay attention to terms describing women and children perceived as associated with ISIS. The phrases ‘ISIS families’ or ‘Daesh’, which are widely used in official and popular Iraqi circles, constitute a pre-stigmatization and accusation that will continue to follow these women and children for a long time. The repercussions on their psyches will be great. Such descriptions expose women and children to harassment, exclusion and marginalization and perhaps to attempts at retaliation now and in the future, just because they are or have been accused of being relatives of former ISIS members which is also in some cases false accusation thrown for personal or tribal conflict reason.

Dealing with women and girls inside prisons requires greater care and programmes for psychological rehabilitation and disengagement from violence. They also need social and economic reintegration into society after serving their sentence, based on a case-by-case approach. Prison staff need capacities to better understand the causes of violent extremism, its manifestations and indicators, how to face it inside prisons, and the gender dimensions of violent extremism as well as rehabilitation and reintegration.

The study calls for opening serious and effective societal discussion with the participation of all actors—tribal leaders, clerics, community leaders, local authorities, intellectuals, notables, civil society, youth and women—about the different challenges posed by families perceived as associated with ISIS and the need to establish restorative justice mechanisms with a local dimension. The latter are key to achieving justice by redressing harm caused to victims, reforming perpetrators and reconciling the two. These steps are fundamental for restoring social cohesion and avoiding new grievances leading to more violence.

