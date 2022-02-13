Advocacy Note: Resettlement Needs in Iraq, February 2022

A country that has faced protracted conflict itself, Iraq has been an asylum country for many refugees fleeing neighboring countries. Iraq currently hosts approximately 290,000 refugees, of which 91% reside in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). Approximately 110,000 (39%) refugees live in camps, while the remainder live in urban areas. Refugees are mainly from Syria (87% almost all Kurdish Syrians), Iran, Turkey and Palestine. Of the refugee population 47% are women, 53% are men, and 42% are children.

The security situation in Iraq remains volatile, with flareups of violence occurring regularly. The combined repercussions from the economic downturn due to the fall of the oil price and the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in rising prices and reduced livelihood and employment opportunities which have also impacted refugees and asylum-seekers. This has also had a negative impact on the quality of and access to public services, including healthcare and education.