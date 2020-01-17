Access to Durable Solutions Among IDPs in Iraq: Experiences Applying to Compensation delves into self-reported levels of damage to housing and property among IDPs and sampled returnees and their experiences with the compensation process.

IDPs’ knowledge of the compensation claim process increased significantly between 2016 and 2018, with IDPs and sampled returnees who have higher damage to their property being more likely to apply. Despite greater knowledge about the process and an increase in compensation claims submitted by both IDPs and sampled returnees, the process is still considered complicated and lengthy. Also, most IDPs and sampled returnees are only aware of and have applied to compensation for Housing, Land and Property claims but remain unaware of other compensation categories such as compensation for dead or missing family members.

A majority of both IDP and sampled returnee families who have applied have not received a verdict on their application. Among those whose claims were rejected, the main reason given was that the application lacked necessary documents, such as police reports and proof of damage.

The findings of this brief report are part of the “Access to Durable Solutions Among IDPs in Iraq,” a longitudinal study implemented since December 2015 by IOM Iraq in partnership with Georgetown University. The study has followed 4,000 displaced families living outside of camps who were displaced to Basra, Baghdad, Sulaymaniyah and Kirkuk.