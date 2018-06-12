12 Jun 2018

3RP Regional Refugee & Resilience Plan/Iraq Humanitarian Inter-Agency Interventions for Syrian Refugees: Information Kit No. 17 - End-Year Report 2017 and 2018 plan (Published May 2018)

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 May 2018
Foreword

7 years of violence in Syria has displaced half of Syria’s population, including 6.1 million internally displaced, and 5.5 million Syrians living as refugees in the region, namely in Iraq, Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt. The persisting dangerous situation within Syria’s borders dashes the hopes of millions of Syrian refugees living in the region, who dream of returning home when conditions become safe.

Since 2012, Iraq has been generous in welcoming the Syrian Refugees.
By December 2017, over 248,000 Syrian refugees registered with UNHCR in Iraq. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) alone hosts 97% of Syrians in the country. Additionally, the internal conflict in Iraq, started in June 2014, resulted in internal displacement of some 3.3 million persons, while the latest conflict, started in June 2016 in Mosul has also added to the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The KR-I currently hosts about 1 million IDPs; together, refugees and IDPs represent up to 20 percent of the KR-I population.
Conflict, displacement, and the deteriorating economic situation are gradually stretching the deliverables of infrastructures and public services, including health care and education, which serves the entire population increased over the year.
In February 2018, in Geneva, UNHCR, UNDP and Emergency Relief Coordinators have jointly announced the need for sustained support to Syrian refugees and the countries in the region which generously host them. “Now more than ever, it is critical to sustain and reinforce international support to the neighbouring countries and communities. They continue to provide a profound service to humanity at a time when inside Syria, inhumanity seems to be prevailing”.
Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, affirmed in March 2018. That “with fighting in parts of Syria as fierce as at any point during the conflict, refugees are understandably still too frightened to return”.

Since its inception four years ago, the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) has been at the forefront of international efforts to help neighbouring countries deal with the impact of the Syria crisis, which has taken an increasingly significant social and economic toll as the conflict has continued unabated.

In Iraq in 2017, the 3RP international response received only 45% of the funding required to implement activities supporting Syrians living in and out of camps.

For 2018, some 80 partners prepared the 3RP Iraq chapter. The plan is designed to support both refugees and members of the communities hosting them. It aims to provide protection for refugee populations, food, education, health, shelter, basic needs, water and sanitation, upgrade camps structure and livelihoods to vulnerable families.

