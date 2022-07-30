2021 Activity Report - Iraq

AN OVERVIEW OF MSF ACTIVITIES IN IRAQ IN 2021

The effects of years of conflict and instability are still felt in Iraq, more evidently in regions that witnessed fighting between the Islamic State (IS) group and the Iraqiled coalition. In 2021, Iraq continued to be severely affected by COVID-19, with the country experiencing its second and third COVID-19 waves, each recording a higher number of infections and deaths than the one before it.

The pandemic significantly impacted the ongoing recovery of the health system and people’s ability to access healthcare services. Many healthcare facilities across the country suspended their regular programmes to focus on treating COVID-19 patients.

MSF teams continued to provide a wide range of essential medical services and supported the response to health emergencies and health needs caused by the recent war against IS, the consequent displacement and return of millions of people, people’s under-served healthcare needs and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In areas affected by the recent war, many health facilities are yet to return to their full capacity. Compounded by a shortage of specialist healthcare staff and drugs, the local health system struggled to cope with the increased needs and challenges generated by the pandemic. MSF maintained its lifesaving medical operations while enhancing infection prevention and control measures and putting in place triage and referral procedures to protect patients and staff in our facilities. Throughout the year, MSF also donated supplies, including essential personal protective equipment, to various healthcare facilities across Iraq.

Throughout 2021, we maintained our primary and secondary health services in the fields of maternity and neonatal care, emergency rooms, specialist surgery, comprehensive post-operative rehabilitation, non-communicable diseases and mental healthcare for displaced people, returnees and vulnerable communities. In addition, we continued supporting the National Tuberculosis Institute by introducing a new, more effective oral treatment for drug-resistant tuberculosis and extended our support to local health authorities to prepare and respond to emergencies.

Lastly, in Qushtapa subdistrict in Erbil governorate, we responded to a small-scale crisis and rehabilitated a health centre damaged by floods. In Amman, Jordan, MSF opened a project in 2006 with the aim of supporting Iraqi patients who needed reconstructive orthopaedic, plastic and maxillofacial surgery. Since then, this project has offered comprehensive care for victims of violence in Iraq, including physiotherapy and psychosocial support. Today, this reconstructive surgical programme is a national and international referral and reference centre as well as a training and research hub that contributes to the development of knowledge and innovation in reconstructive surgery.