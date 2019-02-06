2018 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS6) Briefing

Highlights

This survey is the sixth round of Multiple Indicator Cluster Surveys (MICS) surveys carried out by the Central Statistical organization and the Kurdistan Regional Statistics office in coordination with the Ministries of Health in the Center and in Kurdistan Region and with the technical and financial support of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). This survey is one of the most important tools for monitoring and measuring progress in the rights of children and women. It provides a picture of the situation of women and children in Iraq.

The MICS is based on internationally approved scientific methodologies. It is representative of the population of Iraq, with a representative sample at the national and governorate levels of 20,520 families throughout Iraq. The survey used 228 interviewers from statisticians and medical doctors to gather information directly from selected households in the sample and over fifty days of actual fieldwork.