20 media and veterinary services extension officers trained on effective communication in Iraq [EN/AR]

Baghdad, Iraq, 4 November 2022 – 20 Media and veterinary services extension officers from 8 Governorates across Iraq attended a four-day technical workshop on effective communication. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Iraq organized the workshop in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture within the framework of the programme “Improving Delivery of Animal Health Services and Disease Surveillance in Iraq” financed under the United States Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA).

The objective of the workshop is to strengthen communication skills of the veterinary services with key stakeholders and concerned publicby working with opinion leaders and influencers.

The Representative of the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Mithaq Abdul-Hussein Obaid stressed that, “It is important to work with FAO in Iraq to enhance the capacities of the veterinary services to respond to emergencies related to animal health, how to convey information to citizens and to raise awareness regarding the protection of animal health, including those diseases common to humans by applying the one health approach”.

FAO Iraq representative Dr. Salah El-Hajj Hassan added that, “Communication plays a vital role in conveying awareness messages about protecting animal health and welfare and promoting veterinary services. The veterinary extension staff monitor, detect, notify and respond rapidly to animal diseases and develop and implement protective animal health and welfare measures. We are happy to have media and veterinary services extension officers with us for the four-day training. Providing accurate information is essential to engage and empower Iraqis on their animal health issues that affect human health".

Facilitated by the FAO international expert Oby Obyerodhyambo, the workshop adopted a blended format of instructional sessions and experiential learning aimed at improving access to information about basic communication tools, methods and channels. The workshop will enable the participants to develop communication strategies tailored to their interventions and to communicate about the animal health and welfare.

