16 Days of Activism: UN calls for action now to end gender-based violence against women and girls in all its forms [EN/AR/KU]

25 November 2022; Baghdad &Erbil / Iraq – To mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the United Nations (UN) in Iraq launches the 16 days of Activism campaign for 2022, and renews its commitment to UNiTe with our national Iraqi partners in addressing violence against women and girls.

Violence has a disproportionate and lasting impact on the lives and wellbeing of women and girls. We are also reminded that over 30% of women and girls worldwide have been subjected to either physical and or sexual violence in their lifetime. Women and girls with disabilities can face even greater risk of violence, as they experience discrimination, exclusion and isolation that heighten barriers to their rights. The Covid-19 pandemic has further exacerbated gender inequality and widened gender gaps in employment, affecting women and girls’ roles in society, leaving them more vulnerable to all forms of violence.

“Violence against women is a destructive pandemic that not only limits social and economic progress and undermines development, but also harms children, families, communities, and the whole nation. The chilling effect of violence is stopping women from taking an active role and participating in public and political life,” said Resident Coordinator Ghulam Isaczai.

He added, “Far too often, this violence or fear of it prevents women and girls from living their lives freely and to their full potential.” “Effective policy actions and legislation as well as their strong enforcements are needed to eliminate violence against women in all its forms and change the attitude regarding these crimes. All women and girls deserve to feel safe, secure, and empowered.”

Ongoing conflict in many countries around the world reveals how women and girls remain systematically targeted by sexual violence. In Iraq, it is estimated that 26% of married, separated, divorced or partnered women aged 15 - 49 face violence in their lifetimes.

The UN works with its national and local Iraqi partners to combat all forms of violence against women and girls through strategic preventative and responsive measures. They support implementation of the National Iraqi Strategy to Combat Violence against Women (2018- 2030) and the Second National Plan for the Implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR)1325, which advocates for women’s political participation and their protection from Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

As women and girls make up half the urban population, do more than half the work, do the majority of care work, and are often subjected to sexual and GBV, cities ought to be designed and built with women’s and girls’ participation and interests in mind. There is room for great improvement of municipal governance, spatial organization, infrastructure, and services to better serve women and girls. Designing and managing cities with and for women will also improve cities for all.

Alongside the Iraqi Women leading the charge and the local organisations doing important work at the community level, the UN in Iraq continues to advocate for the ratification of relevant laws, such as the Anti-Domestic Violence Law, and the full and effective implementation of the Yazidi Survivors Law. They also support the provision of essential legal and healthcare services to survivors to help manage the adverse psychological and physical consequences of violence, which may affect them at all stages of their life.

Countering impunity, silence, stigma and shame surrounding GBV is an important step towards supporting women and girls to lead more prosperous societies and engage of men and boys. This must be accompanied by improved social and economic opportunities so that women and girls can fulfil their educational and professional goals, achieve economic independence through better access to decent work opportunities and social protection coverage, as well as to decision-making spaces and meaningful participation therein.

GBV exacerbates hunger and malnutrition, and having food security can help break the cycle. The 16 Days campaign is an opportunity to show commitment to ending gender inequality, child marriage and GBV, and the belief that every human being has the right to adequate food and a life without violence.

Let’s UNiTe in action toward a world in which women and girls are free from GBV once and for all!

Ghulam Isaczai, UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq

