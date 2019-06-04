World sends relief aid to Iran flood-hit people

Ahvaz, June 3, IRNA – Eleven countries dispatched humanitarian and relief aid to the flood-stricken people of southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan two months ago, managing director of the province Red Crescent Society said on Monday.

Most of the aid including food and clothes have been distributed to the flood-hit people, Ali Khodadadi told IRNA.

Two million Iranians have been affected by heavy rain and flooding, which started in west, southwest, south, north and northeast of Iran days before the beginning of Norouz, Iranian New Year, in late March and first April 2019, claimed lives of over 70 Iranians, wounded more than 1,000 and displaced about 280,000.

Khodadadi named the countries which sent aid to Khuzestan province as Japan, Azerbaijan, France, Oman, Britain, China, Austria, India, Germany, Italy and Kuwait.

Also in mid-April, representatives from ten international organizations visited flood-stricken villages of southwestern city of Ahvaz in Khuzestan province.

The 31-member international delegation included representatives from United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Relief International, Caritas relief agency, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), UN humanitarian assistance and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Days after the heavy rains nationwide, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ordered to set up special committee to organize rescue and relief operations for the flood-stricken people.

