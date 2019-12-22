Widespread Inundation Affects Southern Iran

TEHRAN, 18 December 2019 (2019) – Red Crescent teams are rendering relief services to the affected people in the southern provinces of Khuzestan and Bushehr, which were impacted by extensive inundation.

Widespread inundation due to torrential rains has affected Khuzestan and Bushehr provinces, southern Iran, during the past two days. Several provinces of the country have been affected by snowstorm and rain, but harsh weather impacted southern areas the most.

In Khuzestan Province, Red Crescent teams provided emergency sheltering for 27 households in Karun County as well as 30 households in Ahvaz. In city of Abadan 112.5 millimeters of rain was registered.

In Bushehr, Red Crescent teams have offered relief services to 125 households, pumping water out of 21 houses.

Red Crescent also has distributed basic items, including 72-hour food parcels, canned food, blankets, ground sheets, lanterns, kerosene lamps, grains, sugar, tents, etc. among the affected families.

Heavy rain and inundation closed offices, schools and universities in several cities of Khuzestan.

Relief efforts are underway in affected areas.

In addition to Khuzestan and Bushehr, Red Crescent has provided relief services to seven other provinces, including Isfahan, Zanjan, Fars, Lorestan, Hormozgan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Buyerahmad, which were affected by harsh weather conditions.