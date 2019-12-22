22 Dec 2019

Widespread Inundation Affects Southern Iran

Report
from Iranian Red Crescent
Published on 18 Dec 2019 View Original

TEHRAN, 18 December 2019 (2019) – Red Crescent teams are rendering relief services to the affected people in the southern provinces of Khuzestan and Bushehr, which were impacted by extensive inundation.

Widespread inundation due to torrential rains has affected Khuzestan and Bushehr provinces, southern Iran, during the past two days. Several provinces of the country have been affected by snowstorm and rain, but harsh weather impacted southern areas the most.

In Khuzestan Province, Red Crescent teams provided emergency sheltering for 27 households in Karun County as well as 30 households in Ahvaz. In city of Abadan 112.5 millimeters of rain was registered.

In Bushehr, Red Crescent teams have offered relief services to 125 households, pumping water out of 21 houses.

Red Crescent also has distributed basic items, including 72-hour food parcels, canned food, blankets, ground sheets, lanterns, kerosene lamps, grains, sugar, tents, etc. among the affected families.

Heavy rain and inundation closed offices, schools and universities in several cities of Khuzestan.

Relief efforts are underway in affected areas.

In addition to Khuzestan and Bushehr, Red Crescent has provided relief services to seven other provinces, including Isfahan, Zanjan, Fars, Lorestan, Hormozgan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Buyerahmad, which were affected by harsh weather conditions.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.