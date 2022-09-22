WHO/UNIDO project aims to improve cold chain system

22 September 2022 – In a visit to Gorgan, Golestan province, representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and the Ministry of health and Medical Education, participated in a ceremony to officially launch cold room facilities.

The facilities, comprising 3 cold rooms in Golestan province and another 2 in Kohgiluyeh an Boyer-Ahmad, were equipped by WHO, in collaboration with the Ministry, using funds from the Government of Canada under the joint project titled “Developing a sustainable and resilient cold chain to facilitate access to COVID-19 tools” implemented in these 2 underprivileged provinces. The cold rooms were equipped utilizing environmental and ozone-friendly options, including hydrofluorocarbons refrigerants (R407 replacing R22).

This joint project was a unique interagency partnership between WHO and UNIDO, which aims to support the Islamic Republic of Iran in responding to COVID-19 through improved vaccine cold chain facilities, offering more equitable access to vaccines for about 2.5 million people living in these provinces.

This project was complemented with a 2-day training workshop, held by UNIDO and supported by the Government of the Netherlands to introduce green refrigerants and promote energy-efficient operation and maintenance, covering electrical and mechanical aspects of cold rooms for cold chain operators and managers.

Alongside the launching ceremony, a two-day training workshop was organized by WHO and UNIDO with the support of the Ministry of health and Medical Education, hosted by Golestan University of Medical Sciences in Gorgan, on 20 and 21 September. The workshop provided skill-based training focused on strengthening the technical capacities of 20 cold room operators and cold chain managers from 10 provinces of Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as health authorities and related focal points from the health sector.

The result of this joint project will improve the cold chain facilities with environmentally- friendly approaches. Experiences from this project, as well as the training workshop, can be adopted on a national scale towards achieving a sustainable and resilient cold chain system in the country.