WHO supports COVID-19 control measures in Islamic Republic of Iran with donation of new equipment

Monday, 11 January 2021 – In a recent effort to enhance the cold chain system and improve existing capacities in laboratories of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the World Health Organization (WHO) has procured and donated a total number of 208 advanced refrigerators and 210 suction equipment through financial support from the Federal Republic of Germany.

The donation, made possible through the German Federal Foreign Office will greatly contribute to boosting national capacity in the fight against COVID-19 amid circulation of new variants. They were delivered to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education on 9 January to be further distributed among health facilities across the country,

The refrigerators are an essential component of the cold chain system in the country, helping with storage of vaccines in proper condition and subsequently supporting the national vaccine rollout programme; while the suction machines will help strengthen infection prevention measures in health facilities.